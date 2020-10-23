BALLARD COUNTY, KY — The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge that connects Cairo, Illinois, to Ballard County, Kentucky, is back open to normal, two-lane traffic flow, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Friday.
Work on the bridge began in June, with restrictions in place so crews could carry out bridge deck and joint replacement efforts. Drivers have had to deal with one-lane traffic, an 8 foot, 6-inch load-width restriction, and alternating flow controlled by an automated signal. Additionally, the bridge was closed to all traffic for most of August.
The restrictions that have slowed traffic for months were taken down Friday afternoon, KYTC said.
Construction of a new bridge is expected to start in about five to 10 years, the cabinet said. The cabinet has asked drivers to provide feedback on the planning of that new bridge.
Those who want to give feedback can visit us51bridge.com to participate in an online public meeting through Oct. 30.