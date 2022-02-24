WICKLIFFE, KY — The U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge is open to traffic again Thursday evening. The bridge closed briefly after a barge struck the bridge's right descending pier, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KYTC District 1 says a towboat was pushing seven barges — four loaded and three empty — along the Ohio River when a barge struck the pier. The transportation cabinet says the barge that struck the bridge pier was loaded with soy meal. It grazed the pier, broke some tow cables and caused the barge to take on water, according to KYTC District 1.
The collision was reported to the U.S. Coast Guard's Louisville Operations Center, and the Coast Guard contacted local law enforcement agencies to halt traffic on the bridge.
KYTC District 1 says a certified bridge inspector performed a safety check, and found that the bridge was not damaged.
The bridge reopened shortly before 6 p.m., according to KYTC.
KYTC says he bridge carries about 4,700 vehicles across the Ohio River each day between Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Cairo, Illinois.