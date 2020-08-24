PADUCAH -- A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to reopen the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge to one-lane traffic sometime on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 26 – five days ahead of schedule.
The bridge will most likely reopen around 3 p.m. Wednesday, but that could vary based on the addition of new pavement striping and other factors.
The bridge has been closed since Aug. 1 to allow extensive maintenance work along almost 2 miles of the Kentucky approach embankment.
The extended closure also helped to accelerate deck and joint work on the bridge that started June 10. While the bridge is expected to reopen Wednesday afternoon, it will continue to be restricted to one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal until around Oct. 1.
The bridge will also have a strictly enforced 8 foot, 6 inch load width restriction.
During the extended closure, commuters between Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Cairo, Illinois, have had to contend with about an 80-mile detour. Motorists and truckers who adjusted their travel route before arriving at the bridge faced a shorter alternate route via the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge at Paducah-Metropolis.
The closure also served to triple the number of vehicle crossings on the Dorena-Hickman Ferry, another viable alternate.
KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer, Kyle Poat, thanked area commuters and cross-country travelers for their patience during the extended closure.
"We appreciate the hardship our commuters and other travelers have endured. Drivers are going to need additional patience as the work continues. The bridge work zone will continue to be restricted to one lane, alternating flow, and loads no wider than 8 and a half feet,” Poat said
“We will continue to have workers on the bridge deck in close proximity to traffic flow, So, it's important to obey the work zone speed limit and use extra caution as work continues.”
The U.S. 51 Ohio River Bridge is about 5 miles north of Wickliffe at Kentucky mile point 7.372. Also known as the Cairo Bridge, it connects with the U.S. 60/U.S. 62 Mississippi River Bridge that carries traffic between Illinois and Missouri.