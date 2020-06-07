U.S. 51 Paving project begins Monday in Carlisle County

CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — Drivers can expect one-lane traffic along part of U.S. 51 in northern Carlisle County starting Monday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
A contractor will perform asphalt paving along a 4.8-mile-long section of U.S. 51 starting June 8, the cabinet says. The work zone is between mile point 7.860 near the U.S. 62 intersection and mile point 12.655 at the Carlisle County, Ballard County line.
KYTC says the project is weather dependent and will be completed in about a week. Drivers will need to be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers.
The work is part of a larger project that includes the construction of roughly 350 feet of curbing, as well as drainage flumes, guardrail replacement and culvert extensions. Once the paving is finished, the cabinet says the contractor will add rock shoulders to the roadway and complete other safety work.
KYTC says Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the main contractor on the more than $1.3 million highway improvement project. The target completion date for all the work for the project is July 31.