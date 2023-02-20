BALLARD COUNTY, KY — U.S. 60 is blocked at the west edge of Kevil, Kentucky, after a large piece of over-dimensional construction/mining equipment slid off a truck, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
U.S. 60 is blocked at the intersection with Clarkline Road near the 15 mile marker in Ballard County, KYTC District 1 says.
The cabinet says the oversized load that fell off the truck weighs 147,000 pounds. A recovery crew is traveling from Evansville, Indiana, to remove it from the area. KYTC District 1 says its personnel are diverting traffic between Wickliffe and Paducah to detour drivers via KY 286 and U.S. 62. Trucks are advised to exercise extra caution along the detour.
KYTC District 1 is expected to remain closed until about 11 p.m. Monday.