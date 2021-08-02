BREAKING UPDATE: All lanes of U.S. 60/Clarks River Road are open to traffic after crews cleared the site of a crash that killed multiple people Monday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
PADUCAH — Paducah McCracken County 911 says a deadly crash is blocking U.S 60/Clarks River Road in Southside Paducah. McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton says multiple people were killed in the wreck.
The crash involved a semitrailer and another vehicle. It happened at mile point 18.5 at the west end of the Clarks River Bridge near Walker Boat Yard Road, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. Law enforcement officers have blocked U.S 60 eastbound at Kentucky 1954/John Puryear Drive. U.S. 60 westbound is blocked at the U.S. 60/U.S. 62 intersection at the end of the Ledbetter Bridge.
As of about 1 p.m. Monday, the transportation cabinet estimates that the road will be closed for four hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Drivers can detour using Interstate 24 between exit 16 and exit 11 or by using KY 284/Benton Road.