SMITHLAND, KY — The U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland, Kentucky, was closed for over an hour Sunday evening after multiple barges broke free in the river, and one hit the in-water pier, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The U.S. Coast Guard reported 11 loaded rock barges broke free from a fleeting area near mile point 5 of the Cumberland River, KYTC spokesman Keith Todd said in a statement. One of the barges floated downstream and hit the pier. The bridge was closed for about 90 minutes for a KYTC safety inspection, and the bridge was reopened around 7:30 p.m., Todd said.
A vessel was dispatched to retrieve the barges. Todd said six of the barges were tied together and moving downstream as a unit. The other barges were drifting along individually. Todd said the Coast Guard vessel was able to retrieve all of the barges by about 6:45 p.m., about an hour after the call came in reporting that they'd broken loose from the fleeting area.
The bridge, which is also known as the Lucy Jefferson Lewis Memorial Bridge, is at mile point 2.7 of the river.
The U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit at Paducah will investigate the incident.