PADUCAH – The U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland is open to traffic. The bridge was blocked for a couple of hours Monday morning after a crash involving a semitrailer and a car.
The crash happened near the 12 mile marker in Livingston County at the north edge of Smithland. Both lanes of the bridge were blocked as crews responded to the wreck.
As of about 11:14 a.m. Monday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says all lanes of the bridge have been cleared and are now open to normal travel.
During the blockage, drivers were able to detour by taking Kentucky 453 to Interstate 24 and U.S. 641 through Eddyvile and Marion, Kentucky.