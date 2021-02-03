CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — Part of U.S. 60 east in Crittenden County, Kentucky, is back open after it was briefly blocked by an overturned dump truck that spilled rocks onto the roadway.
Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2 sent out an alert about the blockage, which is at the 17.2 mile marker. That's just east of the KY 365 intersection. Keirsten Jaggers with KYTC District 2 says the dump truck was carrying a load of rocks, which spilled along the roadway near the the Rogers Group Alexander Stone Quarry entrance. The roadway is blocked in both directions between Mattoon and the Crittenden County Union County line.
A detour was set up via KY 365 between Sturgis and Mattoon, Jaggers says.
The roadway was expected to be blocked for three hours, but Jaggers sent an update around 6:15 p.m., saying the crash site has been cleared and the roadway is back open to traffic.