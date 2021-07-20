PADUCAH– McCracken County Emergency Management is reporting U.S. 60/Irvin Cobb Drive is blocked between Broad Street and Brown Street.
The street is blocked due to downed power lines caused by a car crash earlier today.
The power lines are down at U.S. 60 at the 15.5 mile marker, near the Bargain Hunt Store between Paducah's Southside and the Beltline Overpass area.
Paducah Power has a crew at the scene removing the power lines. The road is estimated to be open in 3 hours.
Traffic is being detoured around the blockage via Broad Street and Brown Street.