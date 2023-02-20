BALLARD COUNTY, KY — U.S. 60 is blocked at the west edge of Kevil, Kentucky, after a large piece of over-dimensional construction/mining equipment slid off a truck, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
U.S. 60 is blocked at the intersection with Clarkline Road near the 15 mile marker in Ballard County, KYTC District 1 says.
The cabinet says the oversized load that fell off the truck weighs 268,000 pounds. A recovery crew has traveled from Evansville, Indiana, to remove it from the area. KYTC District 1 says its personnel are diverting traffic between Wickliffe and Paducah to detour drivers via KY 286 and U.S. 62. Trucks are advised to exercise extra caution along the detour.
KYTC District 1 initially said the road was expected to remain closed until about 11 p.m. Monday, but later amended that estimate to 7 a.m. Tuesday. The cabinet says the timeline for removing the piece of equipment changed because a crane may need to be brought in to lift it due to its weight.