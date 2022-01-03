LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an overturned core drill truck is blocking part of U.S. 60 in Livingston County.
The truck overturned near the 18 mile marker near the Three Rivers Rock Quarry entrance at Dyer Hill, KYTC District 1 says.
The cabinet said shortly before 2:45 p.m. Monday that equipment is on sit working to clear the road.
U.S. 60 is expected to remain blocked until about 5:30 p.m., KYTC District 1 says.
The cabinet advises drivers traveling between Salem and Smithland to detour via KY 763/McMurray Road/Maxfield Road and KY 137/River Road. Semitrailers traveling between Marion and Smithland or Paducah should consider detouring via U.S. 641 through Eddyville to U.S. 62, Interstate 24 and U.S. 68.