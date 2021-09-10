LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A crash involving a motorcycle and a car blocked U.S. 60 for a couple of hours Friday at the 14.5 mile marker in Livingston County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The road reopened to traffic around 1:40 p.m.
The crash happened just north of Smithland, near the Smithland Dam Road intersection. The roadway was blocked between Kentucky 137/River Road and the Cumberland River Bridge.
Crews were able to clear the crash site, and U.S. 60 reopened to normal traffic flow.