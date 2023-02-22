Traffic Alert new
Charity Blanton

BARLOW, KY — Downed trees and power lines are blocking U.S. 60 at the 4.3 mile marker near Barlow, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. 

According to a Wednesday release, utility crews are on the way to the scene and they expect the blockage to last until 4:30 p.m. 

According to the KYTC, drivers can detour via KY 286 and U.S. 62.