...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST /9 PM EST/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and power outages may occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&