MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The intersection of U.S. 62 and Childress Road is blocked by a semitrailer crash, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says.
The road is closed as of 10:34 p.m. Thursday.
Deputies advise drivers to find alternate routes.
