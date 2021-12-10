The City of Benton has placed a work zone lane restriction along U.S. 641/Poplar Street in downtown Benton. The work zone is expected to be up until Saturday.
This work zone run along U.S. 641/Poplar Street near the 11th Street intersection at mile point 8.35 near the Marshall County Court House.
The city will be repairing an 8-inch water main that is leaking.
If the northbound lanes of U.S. 641 have to be blocked, traffic will be detoured via side streets.
The City of Benton will also close U.S. 641 through downtown Benton for the annual Christmas Parade and Dickens Christmas event on Saturday afternoon.
U.S. 641/Main Street/Poplar Street will be closed from 5:30 p.m., to 8 p.m., between KY 1445/14th Street at mile point 8.35 extending northward to Riverside Drive at mile point 9.6 near the Pizza Hut.
The parade will also require cross streets through Benton to be closed. The Benton Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff's Department, and Benton Fire Department will be on scene to provide traffic control.