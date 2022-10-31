PADUCAH — Both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of U.S. 68 are blocked because of a traffic crash at the intersection with Blue Springs Road west of Cadiz in Trigg County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The crash site is at mile point 15.17 between Cadiz and Canton.
KYTC says one westbound lane is open to traffic, but that lane may also have to be closed soon so authorities can conduct a crash reconstruction investigation.
The cabinet first announced the blockage shortly before 9:45 a.m. Monday. As of this report, KYTC expects the road to remain blocked until 3:45 p.m.