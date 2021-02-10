UPDATE: U.S. 68/KY 80 are back open at the site of the deadly crash at the Woodland Trace interchange.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a deadly crash is blocking both lanes of traffic on U.S. 68/KY 80 at the Woodland Trace interchange in the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.
This is along U.S. 68 at the 3 mile marker in Trigg County. The road is expected to be closed for three hours.
Kentucky State Police have been asked to conduct a crash reconstruction.
This comes after reports of slick roads and several crashes across KYTC district 1 counties.
WKDZ Radio is reporting a man died after he lost control of his truck in Trigg County and hit a bridge.
WKDZ reports the truck came to a rest on its top and the man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected.
The Trigg County Sheriff says weather and speed played a factor in the crash.