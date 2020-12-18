TRIGG COUNTY, KY — All lanes of U.S. 68 were blocked for several hours Friday evening after a single-vehicle crash in a location just east of the Interstate 24 Cadiz exit 65 interchange, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The crash involved one vehicle. KYTC said all lanes were blocked to allow an emergency medical helicopter to access the crash site. Early reports indicated a passenger was ejected from the vehicle, the transportation cabinet said.
The roadway remained closed while a Kentucky State Police crash reconstruction specialist investigated at the wreck site. The crash happened near the old Broadbent Foods location on the Hopkinsville side of the I-24 Exit 65 interchange. The highway remained closed in that location until about 11:10 p.m. Friday night.