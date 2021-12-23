The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers (USACE) Louisville District has received a mission assignment from FEMA to begin debris removal and disposal in Graves County.
This $120 million assignment will focus on the removal and disposal of approximately two million cubic yards of debris from Graves County
“This mission is the first step in assisting our fellow Kentuckians back on their feet and I am confident we will deliver with world class excellence,” said Louisville District Commander Col. Eric Crispino. “The Commonwealth of Kentucky is putting its trust and confidence in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Louisville District to assist the state and its residents recover from this catastrophic event.”
During disaster response situations, USACE works under the direction of FEMA to support state and local governments in responding to major disasters. In situations were debris and damage is extensive, FEMA can assign USACE to help with debris management assistance.
The Louisville District is home to one of seven Debris Planning and Response Teams across USACE.