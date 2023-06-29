BENTON, IL — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake is urging people to prioritize water safety, as the Fourth of July holiday approaches.
“With the increase in recreational activities during this festive period, it is crucial to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience,” according to Rend Lake.
Water-related fatalities happen nationwide, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says many of these are caused by swimming/boating in undesignated areas, exceeding swimming abilities, carbon monoxide poisoning while boating, and falling.
In the ten-year public recreation fatality statistics made by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, they say, “87 percent were male, 87 percent were 18 and older, and 89 percent were not wearing a life jacket.”
Because of this, Rend Lake is encouraging families and individuals to be aware of the risks associated with water activities. They also provided these tips:
• Wear a life jacket and encourage others to wear one too.
• Know your surroundings.
• Never swim alone.
• Alcohol and water don't mix.
• Educate and watch children constantly without distractions.
• Know your limits while swimming.
The Rend Lake team has asked visitors to take advantage of their life jacket loaner stations established at the boat ramps, beaches, or Rend Lake Project Office & Visitor Center.
Contact the Rend Lake Project Office & Visitor Center at 618-724-2493 or visit the Facebook page for more information.