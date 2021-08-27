KNOXVILLE, TN (WBIR/UGC) — A Tennessee family has learned their son was among the 13 U.S. troops killed in the Kabul airport attack.
The stepmother of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss says the family received the news Friday morning. He was 23 years old.
His family says Knauss had just finished psychological operations training and was hoping to serve in Washington, D.C.
Knauss wanted to be a Marine ever since he was a child, joining the military shortly after he graduated from high school, according to his family members.
His stepmom said Knauss loved to laugh, build things and help his wife in her garden.
U.S. military officials said they braced for more attempted attacks by the group responsible for Thursday’s bombing.