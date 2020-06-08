LOUISVILLE, KY – U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman says three people have been charged for conspiracy to commit burglary involving controlled substances.
“These charges have nothing to do with legitimate protest activity and everything to do with looting a neighborhood pharmacy,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “This lawlessness places protestors, police, and near-by families at risk, and will be met with swift federal arrest and prosecution.”
The three defendants, 31-year-old Jean-Pierre Crowdus, 31-year-old Frederick D. Eaves, and 26-year-old Channel Lewis, all of Louisville, KY, have been charged in the criminal complaint.
The complaint says Thursday, June 4, around 1:15 a.m. law enforcement officers were dispatched to CVS drug store.
Upon arrival, law enforcement saw Channel Lewis in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked outside the pharmacy and officers found Crowdus and Eaves inside the store.
The attorney's office says video shows Crowdus forcing his way into the CVS with a crowbar. Eaves and Crowdus entered the pharmacy and, according to the attorney's office, Crowdus forced open the pharmacy window and crawled through, searching the pharmacy, and placing the items into a trash bag.
Crowdus also attempted to force open the pharmacy safe with the crowbar. The video outside the store also shows defendant Lewis sitting outside the pharmacy in the car, acting as lookout and awaiting the group get-away.
Police say a search of the vehicle found a .40 caliber handgun located next to the driver's seat, that was purchased in late July 2019 by another individual.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating the case.