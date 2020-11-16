Every year, a different national forest is chosen to provide a tree for the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building for the holiday season. Despite the pandemic, this year is no different.
The 2020 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree website says this year's tree is coming from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests in Colorado.
On Monday, the tree will be making its way through Southern Illinois. On their Facebook page, Illinois State Police say ISP Troopers will be part of the escort along I-69, down to I-57, to I-24 into Kentucky.
You can expect the tree to be met by ISP Troopers at the Illinois-Missouri state line around 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 16.
