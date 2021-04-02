A U.S. Capitol Police officer and the suspect who police say drove a car into a security barricade at the U.S. Capitol complex Friday have died, Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said Friday.
The complex remained on lockdown after the incident left two officers, including the one who has died, injured. After striking the officers and ramming the check point, the driver jumped out of the car with a knife and was shot by Capitol police, Pittman said.
A second officer was injured.
After striking two Capitol Police officers, the driver jumped out of the car with a knife and was shot by Capitol police.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he died.
The attempted breach happened at the north barricade vehicle access point.
Congress is in spring recess for the week, so lawmakers had turned home and were not working in the building.
A heavy law-enforcement presence quickly descended upon the complex, including dozens of National Guard troops. Two stretchers were seen being taken out of an ambulance and a helicopter landed on the east front of Capitol.
A message sent to congressional offices said, "Due to an external security threat," there was " no entry or exit is permitted at this time. You may move throughout the building(s) but stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover."
Security at the Capitol has been heightened with extra security measures and personnel in place since a mob of Trump supporters stormed the complex during the Jan. 6 electoral vote count before a joint session of Congress.
