TRIGG COUNTY, KY-- It is going to be another night out on the lake for the American Jazz.
The riverboat has been stuck in a sandbar on Lake Barkley for more than 72 hours as of Saturday night.
Crews moved 120 passengers and six staff off of the riverboat Friday evening, while 48 staff members remain onboard.
American Cruise Lines' buses picked up the passengers and took them to Nashville, where they were headed originally.
The U.S. Coast Guard Coast Guard said their efforts to move the vessel continues.
U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Gabriel Wisdom said the coast guard and other agencies have come together to create a unified command.
"The unified command launched a coast guard auxiliary boat crew, a coast guard boat crew, and a fish and wildlife boat crew to safely monitor the transfer of 120 passengers and six crew members," said Wisdom.
"There are 48 crew members remaining on the boat."
Wisdom said they do not know how long the staff will be on the riverboat.
There are zero reports of boat damage, pollution, and injuries.
The united command is still in the middle of planning exactly how they are going to move this riverboat.
Boaters and jet skiers were on the water Saturday morning, and many of them got up and close to the riverboat.
An auxiliary boat crew was sent out to keep people away from the active safety zone while assessing the riverboat and river conditions for planning purposes.
" There's a lot of environmental factors that go into it, the air temp, the water temp, obviously the forecasting weather," said Wisdom.
"Within those parameters, they're going to operate, to avoid any kind of maritime emergency, and that includes a pickup of waves or anything like that.
The U.S. Coast Guard said they cannot say when they will remove the riverboat because they want to do it as safely as possible.
American Cruise Lines sent an updated statement:
American Cruise Lines is actively engaged in the re-float plan for American Jazz and is working with the USCG as well as its own team of marine engineers and naval architects. American has also contracted with marine recovery experts Donjon-SMIT to refloat the riverboat. American Jazz is out of the channel and not interfering with other vessels and all guests have been transported safely to Nashville for scheduled activities and excursions.