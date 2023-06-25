BOSTON, MA (WBTS) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has opened an investigation into the fatal voyage of the Titan submersible that ended with a catastrophic implosion, killing all five men on board.
The coast guard says deep-sea robots continue to scan the ocean floor near the Titanic wreck where they have found a debris field.
They hope to recover more parts of the Titan sub and any remains of the men who died.
The goal of the investigation is to determine what caused the implosion and recommend civil or criminal charges if they are warranted.
Rear Admiral, John Mauger, with the U.S. Coast Guard, says, "The discovery of the titan submersible wreckage marked the conclusion of the search and rescue aspect of this incident. The coast guard has officially convened a marine board of investigation into the loss of the submersible and the five people on board."
Captain Jason Nebauer added, "And my primary goal is to prevent a similar occurrence by making the necessary recommendations to enhance the safety of the maritime domain worldwide. Upon receiving notification that the submersible titan had suffered a catastrophic failure with the loss of the five lights onboard, the coast guard declared a major marine casualty and convened a marine board investigation."
As well as "the board will first and primarily work to determine the cause of this marine casualty and the five associated deaths. The MBI, however, is also responsible for accountability aspects of the incident and it can make recommendations to the proper authorities to pursue civil or criminal sanctions as necessary."
On Thursday, a crew searching for the missing titan found the debris field about 16 hundred feet away from the Titanic site.
It included the titan's landing gear and the frame of the submersible.