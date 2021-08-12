On Thursday, Aug. 5 the U.S Department of Education announced the approval of Kentucky’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) plan.
The approval granted $611 million ARP ESSER funds to Kentucky. Bringing the total to $2 billion in funds the state has received from the federal government for education.
APR ESSER funds will be used to safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools and equitably expand opportunity for students who need it most, particularly those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Department of Education provided these funds with the hope that states would use them to follow the Return To School Roadmap.
“I am grateful for the approval of Kentucky’s ARP ESSER plan,” said Jason E. Glass, commissioner of education, Kentucky Department of Education. “This plan will assist in the safe reopening and in-person operation of our schools, while addressing not only the academic needs of our students, but their social, emotional and mental health needs as well. Instead of returning to the traditional way of doing things, our priority is to return to a better than normal school year.”
Some examples of how the APR ESSER plan approved by the Department of Education can help Kentucky schools include:
- Safely Reopening Schools and Sustaining Safe Operations: The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) and the Kentucky Department of Public Health collaborated on more than 50 guidance documents, promoted early vaccination for the education workforce, and facilitated in the creation of COVID-19 vaccination sites at schools. Facemasks will be required in all preschool through 12th grade settings.
- Addressing the Academic Impact of Lost Instructional Time: KDE will offer professional development in literacy instruction for educators and staff, and increase student and teacher access to high-quality and instructional resources. KDE also has provided guidance and will offer technical assistance to implement accelerated learning summer programs with integrated social-emotional learning, high-intensity tutoring, and vacation academies.
- Investing in Summer Learning and Expanded Afterschool Programs: KDE is offering summer learning grants in 2021 to districts that provide comprehensive summer learning programs to expand access to populations disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, reduce financial and physical access barriers, and expand and improve programs. KDE will provide technical assistance and monitor effectiveness of these grantees. Additionally, KDE also will fund a summer enrichment program with AmeriCorps focused on outdoor environmental education activities.