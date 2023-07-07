Canisters of mustard gas, which are part of the United States' chemical weapons stockpile, wait for destruction at the U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Pueblo, Colo. The Department of Defense and its systems contractor, the Bechtel Pueblo Team, have more than 1,500 employees working on the project to disarm the more than 780,078 munitions containing mustard gas that have been on the site for more than eight decades. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)