UPDATE: The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says all lanes of U.S. 641 near the Marshall County High School and Marshall County Memory Gardens are now open.
The recovery crew will be able to get to the truck from the side street for offloading.
No additional closures of U.S. 641 are expected.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- An overturned box truck is blocking a portion of U.S. 641 in Marshall County.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a Prairie Farms box truck overturned near the Marshall County High School and Marshall County Memory Gardens.
The truck was hauling milk.
Both lanes of U.S. 641 are blocked starting at 2263 U.S. 641 North at Benton.
Drivers should avoid the area. You can detour via KY 58 East to U.S. 68 or Interstate 69 between Benton and Draffenville.
The road is expected to be blocked until about 8 a.m.
Marshall County Schools are in session on Monday.