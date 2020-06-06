The United States Marine Corps is banning public displays of the Confederate battle flag at all its installations, as well as depictions of the flag.
That includes images of the Confederate battle flag on items like bumper stickers, clothing, mugs, as well as the flag itself.
In an administrative message, the Marine Corps directs commanders to identify and remove displays of the flag within workplaces, common-access areas and public areas on all installations.
“The commandant provided his rationale to exclude from our corps public displays of the battle flag carried by the Confederate army during the American Civil War,” the message says.
It says commanders are charged “with the authority and responsibility to take reasonable, necessary, and lawful measures to maintain law and order, and to protect installation personnel and property. The Marine Corps shall remove the Confederate battle flag from all installation public spaces and work areas in order to support our core values, ensure unit cohesion and security, and preserve good order and discipline.”
In a Facebook post, the Marine Corps shared a statement that reads, in part: "the Confederate battle flag has all too often been co-opted by violent extremists and racist groups whose divisive beliefs have no place in our Corps. Our history as a nation, and events like the violence in Charlottesville in 2017, highlight the divisiveness the use of the Confederate battle flag has had on our society, and good order and discipline. This must be addressed."
The statement says the Marine Corps will remove the flag from its public spaces and work areas to "support our core values, ensure unit cohesion and security and preserve good order and discipline."
You can see the full statement from the U.S. Marine Corps in the image below.