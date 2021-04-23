They protect our land, safety and freedom. The U.S. military is an all-volunteer force that safeguard our way of life, but service members are more than just a fighting force. They’re leaders, humanitarians and your fellow Americans.
Local 6 shared the inspiring stories of U.S. Army veteran Ardis Porter and U.S. Navy veteran Leanne Braddock, as well as Cyndi Kent, bibliographer of Better Men: Alpha Upsilon in Vietnam.
They will be three of several panelists speaking at the Military History and Armed Forces Symposium at Discovery Park of America.
This coming weekend, you can experience re-enactments, see military displays and equipment from the past, present and future, and hear stories about several historical wars.
The Discovery Park says the three-day event will feature programs and interactive activities focused on the past, present, and future of the U.S. Military. All active military personnel and veterans can get into the Discovery Park for free during the event, running from April 23 through April 25.