PADUCAH — U.S. News & World Report has recognized Baptist Health Paducah as a high performing hospital for 2020-2021.
The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings from U.S. News & World Report are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about their care.
Baptist Health says they provide a diverse portfolio of providers and technology to manage patients across the heart failure spectrum, including the CardioMEMS heart failure monitoring device and transcatheter aortic valve replacement. The hospital was the first in the region to offer TAVR last fall.
U.S. News says they evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 10 procedures and conditions for the 2020-2021 ratings. They say fewer than one-third of all hospitals received any high-performing rating.
“For more than 30 years, U.S. News & World Report has been helping patients, along with the help of their physicians, identify the Best Hospitals in an array of specialties, procedures and conditions,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “The hospitals that rise to the top of our rankings and ratings have deep medical expertise, and each has built a track record of delivering good outcomes for patients.”
The magazine says the Procedures & Conditions methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality such as risk-adjusted outcome rates, volume, quality of nursing and other care-related indicators.
The procedures & conditions ratings were produced by U.S. News analysts.
For more information about the 2020-21 rankings and ratings, click here. The rankings will be published in the “Best Hospitals 2021” guidebook, available in stores October 6.