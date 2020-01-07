TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A U.S. official says there were very few, if any, casualties from Tuesday night's Iranian missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity in advance of a Pentagon briefing. The official said 15 missiles were fired. Ten struck the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq's western Anbar province. One struck a base in Irbil in Iraq's semiautonomous Kurdish region. Four missiles failed to hit their targets.
The official said the bases are still being searched for casualties. Iranian state TV says the missile strikes were retaliation for the U.S. killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
President Donald Trump said on Twitter: "All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."
