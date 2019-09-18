PADUCAH -- The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge will be reopening at Noon on Wednesday.
The bridge connects Paducah, Kentucky with Brookport, Illinois. It has been closed since May 8.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says new signs have been installed indicating a 15-ton load limit and a strict 8-foot load width limit.
Two new 9-foot 6-inch barriers are also on each end of the bridge to exclude vehicles over that height.
The new restrictions are to help reduce wear and tear on the bridge.