The United States pressed allies to further ramp up military support for Ukraine on Tuesday, with the clash between the West and the Kremlin once again in the spotlight after Russia warned of the "real" danger of World War III.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pledged to “move heaven and earth” to help Kyiv win the war as he opened a meeting of NATO defense officials at a U.S. air force base in Germany.
Meanwhile, his earlier comments — that Washington wants to see Russia so weakened militarily by the conflict that it can’t launch such an attack again — drew an apparent response from the Kremlin. Moscow’s top diplomat warned that the threat of nuclear war “should not be underestimated” and said that Western weapons shipments were legitimate targets, accusing NATO of having effectively “entered into a war with Russia through proxies.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s latest rhetorical escalation underscored the stakes as Ukraine’s allies rush to send heavy weapons and equipment to battle Moscow’s new offensive in the country’s east and south.