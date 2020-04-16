Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined U.S. Rep James Comer for a telephone town hall Thursday afternoon to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comer recapped the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, which provides, among other things $117 billion for hospitals and one-time direct payments to taxpayers.
He said the work is far from over.
"We'll be going back to Washington as soon as possible to discuss and debate future packages that's been in the news a lot lately. The small business loan program ran out of money today, and of course we're always focusing on making sure our front-line health care workers have what they need," Comer said.
Comer also talked about a legislation he sponsored which waived the requirements for children to gather in school and allowed districts to distribute meals to families throughout the community.
The congressman also said he wants Kentucky to start reopening in the next two to three weeks.
“If [Gov.] Beshear called and asked me my opinion or advice on anything, he hasn’t yet, but if he did, I would strongly encourage him to come up with a plan over the next two weeks to try to begin to get Kentucky open again,” Comer said, WKMS reports.
However, he's predicting schools in Kentucky won't reopen until the fall. And "normal" won't look like it did before, when the state does reopen.
Cameron said his office has been taking action on price-gougers, including working with the Tennessee attorney general to stop two brothers from taking advantage of consumers.
It's estimated by some accounts that they amassed a collection of 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer. We were able to return that, that hand sanitizer, and masks and disinfectant wipes and gloves, to first responders and law enforcement," Cameron said.
Cameron said his office has received more than 3,100 reports of suspected price-gouging since early last month. Some sellers inflated their prices as much as 1,900%.