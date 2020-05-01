mike-bost

CARBONDALE, IL -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) announced the Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing more than $4 million in grants to 15 southern Illnois housing authorities.

The money is coming from the CARES Act Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds. The fund is giving financial resources for management, maintenance and resident services to prevent and respond to potential coronavirus outbreaks.

“As we continue working to stop the spread of coronavirus, many people are spending more time at home,” Bost said in a news release. “The last thing they should have to worry about is whether they will be safe from the virus in their own homes. "

Here's a full list of housing authorities receiving grants:

HOUSING AUTHORITY AMOUNT 
 City of East St. Louis $1,319,656
 St. Clair County $541,851
 County of Jackson $325,617
 County of Williamson $299,961
 County of Franklin $285,446
 Alexander County $214,788
 City of Marion $175,614
 City of Alton $145,239
 Jefferson County $128,814
 Perry County $125,444
 Granite City $121,665
 County of Union $95,732
 Madison County $82,416
 Randolph County $81,613
 Pulaski County $64,507

Tags