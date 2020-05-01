CARBONDALE, IL -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) announced the Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing more than $4 million in grants to 15 southern Illnois housing authorities.
The money is coming from the CARES Act Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds. The fund is giving financial resources for management, maintenance and resident services to prevent and respond to potential coronavirus outbreaks.
“As we continue working to stop the spread of coronavirus, many people are spending more time at home,” Bost said in a news release. “The last thing they should have to worry about is whether they will be safe from the virus in their own homes. "
Here's a full list of housing authorities receiving grants:
|HOUSING AUTHORITY
|AMOUNT
|City of East St. Louis
|$1,319,656
|St. Clair County
|$541,851
|County of Jackson
|$325,617
|County of Williamson
|$299,961
|County of Franklin
|$285,446
|Alexander County
|$214,788
|City of Marion
|$175,614
|City of Alton
|$145,239
|Jefferson County
|$128,814
|Perry County
|$125,444
|Granite City
|$121,665
|County of Union
|$95,732
|Madison County
|$82,416
|Randolph County
|$81,613
|Pulaski County
|$64,507