CARBONDALE, IL — U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) says he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday evening.
Bost sent out the following statement Friday morning:
"I learned last night that I have tested positive for COVID-19. Despite taking my temperature regularly and having no evidence of a fever, I experienced a mild cough and a rapid loss of both taste and smell and recognized it was important to get tested immediately.
"My staff and I have consulted with Congress' Office of the Attending Physician for additional guidance and any staff I've been in close contact with will quarantine until receiving their own test results. We are also beginning the process of reaching out to any constituents I've met with in recent days.
"I am postponing my public event schedule but will continue conducting virtual meetings as I isolate at home. We are taking this situation seriously and will continue to serve the people of Southern Illinois while doing our best to ensure their health and safety. I will provide additional updates in the days ahead and am anxious to get back to work as soon as I make a full recovery."
Democratic Candidate for Congress Ray Lenzi (IL-12) also released a statement about Bost getting infected by COVID-19. He says:
"Our opponent, Mike Bost, has been diagnosed with COVID-19. We wish him a speedy recovery and hope his family stays safe while he deals with his symptoms. Mike Bost is in our thoughts today.
This is a reminder that in order to beat this pandemic, we need to come together and work toward solutions and keep our people informed and safe. This virus is not a Chinese Hoax. It's very real and very dangerous. Please stay safe everyone."