Thomas Massie featured.jpg

Rep. Thomas Massie

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Four Republican U.S. House incumbents in Kentucky have secured the GOP nomination in their bids for reelection.

Hal Rogers featured .jpg

Rep. Hal Rogers 

U.S. Reps. Thomas Massie, Hal Rogers and Andy Barr defeated primary opponents Tuesday. James Comer, the GOP incumbent in the 1st District, was unopposed in the primary and will face Democrat Jimmy Ausbrooks, a professional counselor, in the general election.

James Comer new pic 2022.jpg

Rep. James Comer 

Rogers will run against Democrat Conor Halbleib, a law school student.

The state's only Democrat in Congress, John Yarmuth, is retiring, leaving open the Louisville-area district. State Sen.

US-Rep-Andy-Barr

Rep. Andy Barr

Morgan McGarvey won the nomination over state Rep. Attica Scott in the district’s Democratic primary. McGarvey has Yarmuth's endorsement.

MORGAN MCGARVEY.JPG

Kentucky Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey

To see local election results, visit wpsdlocal6.com/election-results.