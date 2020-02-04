CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — Traffic is restricted to one lane along a section of U.S. 60 in Crittenden County due to a house fire, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The lane restriction is at the 3 mile marker of U.S. 60, near the Levias Road intersection in the Midway Community. That's between Salem and Marion.
KYTC says flaggers are controlling traffic in that area, so firefighters can access the house to fight the fire.
The cabinet asks drivers to avoid the area, because traffic delays are likely. The lane restriction is expected to stay in place for two hours.