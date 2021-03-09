CHICAGO (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth took to Twitter to announce plans to run for a second term in 2022.

In a brief tweet on Tuesday, Duckworth said her work for Illinois families and veterans isn’t finished.

Duckworth, who turns 53 on Friday, is launching her re-election bid without a prominent Illinois Republican actively mounting a challenge of her.

After serving two terms in the House from a suburban Chicago district, Duckworth in 2016 defeated Republican Sen. Mark Kirk.

Duckworth's tweet contained a fundraising link. She will have a Wednesday launch fundraiser headlining Sen. Dick Durbin and former 2020 Democratic presidential contenders Senators Cory Booker of New Jersey, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.