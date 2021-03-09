CHICAGO (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth took to Twitter to announce plans to run for a second term in 2022.
In a brief tweet on Tuesday, Duckworth said her work for Illinois families and veterans isn’t finished.
Duckworth, who turns 53 on Friday, is launching her re-election bid without a prominent Illinois Republican actively mounting a challenge of her.
After serving two terms in the House from a suburban Chicago district, Duckworth in 2016 defeated Republican Sen. Mark Kirk.
Duckworth's tweet contained a fundraising link. She will have a Wednesday launch fundraiser headlining Sen. Dick Durbin and former 2020 Democratic presidential contenders Senators Cory Booker of New Jersey, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
Folks, I am officially launching my re-election campaign for United States Senate in Illinois.— Tammy Duckworth (@TammyforIL) March 9, 2021
We've made so much progress, but my work for Illinois families and Veterans isn't finished.
But it won't be easy.
If you can, chip in and let's go win this.https://t.co/HlU0ILa14S