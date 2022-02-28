PADUCAH –Former Kentucky Representative Charles Booker made a campaign stop in Paducah this weekend.
Booker is running in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in hopes of facing off against incumbent Senator Rand Paul.
Booker held a drive-in rally for his New Deal Tour. Booker says his campaign will focus on the importance of addressing local issues that everyday Kentuckians face.
"We are running a campaign that is taking a stand against hate in such a pronounced and powerful way," Booker said. "And Rand Paul, someone who stokes division, someone who has made him a celebrity for fear mongering and we are running a campaign that is about regular people."
The Kentucky primary is on May 17 and the general election is on Nov. 8.