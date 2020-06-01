LEXINGTON, KY — After calls from various quarters for a final debate in the Democratic campaign for U.S. Senate, all three major campaigns have agreed to an appearance on June 1 hosted by Kentucky Educational Television.
KET sent certified letters to all three campaigns on May 8th and heard back from all three between May 11 and May 14. Once all three had responded, the news broke.
Mike Broihier's campaign had begun going after Amy McGrath a few weeks ago, coming out with strong ads attacking her. Charles Booker followed suit a little later.
As a part of his campaign messaging, Broihier had begun calling for a final debate before the primary. He was the first to announce the new debate, and the first to accept.
The Booker campaign accepted some time later, but it took a few days for the McGrath campaign to come on board. Broihier claimed victory.
You can watch the debate on KET Monday at 7 p.m., Tuesday at 5 a.m., and Wednesday at 6 p.m. Don't forget to watch Local 6 at 5, 6, and 10 for the latest news and weather.