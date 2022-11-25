WASHINGTON D.C. — 20 percent of girls are married under the age of 18. Approximately 33 percent of women will experience sexual or physical violence in their lifetimes. Approximately 33 percent of women and girls live in countries where marital rape is not an explicit crime.

These statistics come from Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a Friday release acknowledging the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Gender-based violence is a human rights abuse, Blinken says — one that remains deeply entrenched in gender and social norms despite strides to prevent it.

According to Blinken, the Department of State will soon release an update to the "U.S Strategy to Prevent and Respond to Gender-Based Violence Globally." The update will set out "action oriented" priorities for ending gender-based violence around the world. Click the PDF below to see the current version.

Additionally, Blinken says the DOS — in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development — will launch the Safe from the Start ReVisioned initiative to "prevent, mitigate, and respond to gender-based violence in humanitarian emergencies and protect survivors or those at risk from the onset of emergencies."

Blinken says gender-based violence is increasingly perpetuated in online and virtual spaces. According to him, the United States will continue efforts to promote women and girls safety in those spaces through the Global Partnership for Action on Gender-Based Online Harassment and Abuse and the White House Taskforce to Address Online Harassment and Abuse.

More than 100 women murdered in Italy so far this year Job losses, government inaction, judicial backlogs and many other factors contributed to what the United Nations has called a "shadow pandemic of violence against women and girls."

Nov. 25 marks the beginning of the UNiTE campaign — a 16 day activism-initiative ending on International Human Rights Day. This will be the campaign's 14th year of advocating to prevent and eliminate violence against women and young girls around the world by calling for global-action.

According to the most recent data report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, over 45,000 women and girls were killed by intimate partners or family members in 2021 — more than five every hour.