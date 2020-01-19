Traffic Alert

UPDATE: U.S. 68 at the intersection with KY 139/South Road at Cadiz is now open.

Kentucky State Police are likely to be at the site to compete a crash reconstruction investigation.

PADUCAH, Ky. (Jan 19, 2020) — Trigg County Emergency Management reports a crash is blocking the westbound lanes of U.S. 68 at the intersection with KY 139/South Road at Cadiz.

Both westbound lanes are blocked at this time, along with KY 139 at the intersection.  

Estimated duration is 3 hours.

Detour for U.S. 68 westbound is via U.S. 68-Business westbound through downtown Cadiz.  While the eastbound lanes are open at this time, it is recommended that eastbound traffic also detour along U.S. 68-Business to avoid the likelihood of delays.

