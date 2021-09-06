(NBC News) — Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft say they will cover the legal fees of any driver who is sued under the new law prohibiting most abortions in Texas.
The Texas law bans abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, which usually happens around six weeks — often before women know they are pregnant.
Rather than enforcing the law by government authorities, the law gives individuals the right to file lawsuits and collect damages against anyone aiding an abortion, including those who transport women to clinics.
Lyft said it has created a fund to cover 100% of the legal fees for drivers sued under the law while driving on its platform.
Not long after Lyft’s CEO made the announcement, Uber’s CEO announced the company would also cover those legal fees.
Right on @logangreen - drivers shouldn’t be put at risk for getting people where they want to go. Team @Uber is in too and will cover legal fees in the same way. Thanks for the push. https://t.co/85LhOUctSc— dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) September 3, 2021