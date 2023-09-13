Legislators fill the lower house of Congress as the wait for inauguration ceremony of President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at the National Congress in Mexico City, Dec 1, 2018. Experts from Mexico, the United States, Japan and Brazil gathered before the Mexican Congress on Sept. 12, 2023 to share their findings on the existence of UFOs and extraterrestrials that date back to 2017 in the sandy Peruvian coastal desert of Nazca. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)