MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Friday, University of Kentucky Campus Police shared more information about how a criminal investigation into a hazing incident involving Marshall County High School's boys soccer team is moving forward.
The incident took place on the University of Kentucky's campus during a soccer camp the students attended. Marshall County Schools leaders have refused to provide additional details into the district's internal investigation, but leaders have confirmed it is over.
Local 6 filed an opens records request with UK Campus Police, requesting any records related to the allegations, such as the incident report. The department denied that request, saying the investigation is still open. Friday, UK police denied a request for an interview, but sent a statement that sheds some light on how an investigation like this one is handled.
It reads:
"The length of time for a police investigation varies depending on many factors. This process can include interviews, gathering and analyzing evidence and more. We are committed to conducting thorough investigations that prioritize the safety of our community, including visitors on our campus."
When questioned if the department has seen hazing incidents involving visitors on campus prior to these allegations, they sent another statement.
It reads: "Our campus is a very safe place and we have invested more than $15 million over the last decade alone on technologies, people and initiatives to support the safety of our community and visitors."
Local 6 has previously reported that the employment status of Bryan Blevins, who was the soccer coach at the time the alleged incident happened, is unclear. The district would not confirm if he remains on staff, citing personnel confidentiality, although an interim boys' soccer coach is in place and Blevins is not listed on the high school staff directory. Some community members have been sharing their support for Blevins on Facebook under the #CoachBB.