PADUCAH — A Paducah woman who helped treat the first COVID-19 patient in Kentucky is among the frontline health care workers who have been vaccinated.
Jennifer Alonso, who moved to Paducah when she was 10 years old, is a nurse at the medical intensive care unit at UK HealthCare's Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington.
On Tuesday, UK HealthCare received 1,950 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. The hospital system vaccinated 88 employees Tuesday, followed by 238 employees on Wednesday. On Thursday, 260 more employees are scheduled for vaccinations.
Alonso received her vaccine Wednesday evening.
“I can tell my arm might be a little sore (Thursday),” said Alonso in a text message. “But other than that, I feel great.”
She will get her second dose in 21 days.
"I am extremely excited to get vaccinated," said Alonso. "I think it's the first time in a few months that I feel some relief, some light at the end of the tunnel, some hope for this to end."
Alonso said some of her colleagues who were vaccinated the day before her were doing well.
"One of them said, 'Good so far. No issues.' And the other one said she just has a little soreness in her site, but feels normal and she feels super excited about it," said Alonso.
The rollout of vaccines comes at a time when the state has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases. In early October, Alonso said UK Chandler Hospital usually had about 30 COVID-19 patients at a time. But in recent weeks, the number of patients at the hospital has been hovering in the 80s, Alonso said.
"We've added pretty much 16 beds to our ICU, so we're a total 32-bed ICU now," said Alonso. "We have our set of nurses that works specifically in our ICU. It varies how many are on the schedule that day. Every day, I get a request to pick up overtime."
The hospital also pulls nurses from other units to the ICU as needed, Alonso said.
In addition to the beds in the ICU, UK Chandler Hospital has rooms for COVID-19 patients who are not as critically ill. They are cared for in a different tower than the ICU patients.
In March, Alonso was among the nurses who helped treat the first patient diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kentucky. Since then, Alonso said working in the frontlines has been "emotionally, physically and mentally exhausting."
"It is very troublesome to see how many people are sick from this virus and how many people are dying, and dying without their families. It's very heartbreaking," said Alonso.
But Alonso is optimistic the vaccine can help turn things around.
"It's a relief, because I think it'll help the spread once everyone's fully vaccinated," she said. "We can't keep going on this way in the hospital. And I think Kentucky's very lucky that we haven't been completely overwhelmed like other hospitals across the United States. I mean, the fear that that's going to happen is very much there every single day. My co-workers and I talk often, and some of them work different shifts than I do. Some of them work day shift, some of them work night shift. And just the sense of anxiety all the time — when you're there, when you're not there — of just what our numbers are going to be the next time we go in."
Meanwhile, Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah received 975 doses of the vaccine Wednesday and will begin administering them to employees Thursday morning.